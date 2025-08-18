RGB Spectrum Teams with Wildfire Technology for Public Safety Control Room Solutions

RGB Spectrum, a global provider of mission-critical video and visualization systems, has entered a strategic partnership with Wildfire Technology Integration, a U.S.-based audiovisual integrator. The collaboration aims to enhance public safety through combined visualization and command solutions, debuting at the NENA 2025 conference in Long Beach, California.

Partnership Aims to Elevate Visual Intelligence Across Agencies

The alliance integrates RGB Spectrum’s video display and KVM (Keyboard, Video, Mouse) processing technologies with Wildfire Technology’s systems design and integration services.

Together, they plan to deliver scalable, interoperable environments to improve operational visibility and responsiveness for dispatchers, operators, and field personnel.

“Our mission is to help public safety teams succeed by designing systems that are intuitive, reliable, and built around their workflows,” said Jason Dudley, President of Wildfire Technology Integration. “Partnering with RGB Spectrum allows us to bring that vision to life.”

Dan Marcus, RGB Spectrum’s VP of Business Development, affirmed that the partnership represents a strengthened commitment to deliver “actionable insight and visual command” to public safety officials, stating that the integration will enable agencies to “design their own mission view and respond with precision in critical moments.”

Deployment in California

A practical application of the partnership was showcased in California at the Clovis Police Department. The department launched a new Real Time Information Center (RTIC) designed to unify surveillance, dispatch, and field data into a central visualization hub.

Working alongside Wildfire Technology Integration, Clovis PD deployed a large 14-by-5.6-foot LED video wall with 0.9mm pixel pitch. The system is powered by RGB Spectrum’s Zio 4000 series AV-over-IP processor and supports 16 HDMI inputs, 12 outputs, and up to 60 simultaneous IP video decodes, aggregating data streams from drones, traffic cameras, sensors, license plate readers, and an XtendPoint KVM matrix.

At operator stations, staff use 49" ultrawide and 27" displays linked via XtendPoint KVM-over-IP technology, allowing control over multiple systems from a single keyboard and mouse setup. This configuration reduces screen clutter and boosts efficiency.

Furthermore, the IP-based architecture extends real-time video feeds beyond the RTIC, sharing them with dispatch centers, emergency operations centers, supervisory offices, and mobile units—ensuring consistent situational awareness across locations.

“The team at Wildfire Technology Integration and RGB Spectrum listened to our needs and delivered a solution that gives our officers and dispatchers real-time visibility across the city,” said Curt Fleming, Chief of Police, at Clovis Police Department. “It’s already making a difference.”