Sportsman’s Warehouse Turns to 3xLOGIC for Smarter Security

The Sportsman’s Warehouse in Midvale, Utah, holds a unique place in the company’s history. It was the retailer’s first store and remains a flagship location, serving as a hub for outdoor enthusiasts. Inside, customers can find a broad assortment of gear ranging from camping and fishing supplies to firearms and rifles.

With such high-value inventory on-site, leadership made security a top priority, focused on preventing theft, deterring trespassing after hours and ensuring firearms do not fall into the wrong hands.

Security demands of a flagship location

Given the value of merchandise stored at the Midvale site, Sportsman’s Warehouse needed a proactive approach to security. The retailer’s operations team is responsible for multiple locations, which meant any system had to go beyond traditional reactive monitoring.

Leaders sought a solution that could automatically detect suspicious activity and alert personnel in real time. Their goal was to reduce reliance on reactive responses, cut down on false alarms, and increase the efficiency of security operations across the store network.

Intelligent cameras on the front line

To meet these requirements, Sportsman’s Warehouse deployed 3xLOGIC’s InterACT camera series at the Midvale location. The system combines intelligent edge-based analytics with integrated deterrence capabilities. It delivers live, high-resolution video and customizable alerts while offering remote configuration options that eliminate the need for frequent on-site visits. Management of the system is streamlined through the VIGIL 13 platform.

The cameras are positioned strategically around the perimeter of the property and make use of virtual trip lines to define restricted detection zones. When a person or vehicle enters these zones after hours, the system triggers a sequence of escalating deterrence measures designed to discourage further intrusion:

Zone 1: Motion triggers lights along with a voice warning that instructs the individual to leave the area.

Zone 2: An additional alarm activates, accompanied by a second, more assertive voice alert and the illumination of red and blue flashing lights.

Zone 3: Entry into the area closest to the building prompts automatic notification to law enforcement and live oversight by operators in the control center.

Filtering noise, focusing on threats

To ensure personnel focus only on actual threats, the system employs intelligent filtering to minimize nuisance alerts caused by animals, blowing debris, or other non-threatening activity. In addition, the cameras can be reconfigured remotely to accommodate changes in store layouts or updates in security policies, creating added flexibility for the operations team.

Results that speak for themselves

Since the deployment of the InterACT system, the Midvale location has prevented an estimated 12 to 18 incidents from escalating. Most individuals who trespass on the property are deterred after the first warning in Zone 1. Operators also have the ability to communicate directly with trespassers through the cameras’ built-in microphones and speakers. This capability further reduces the need for police intervention, helping preserve law enforcement resources and supporting stronger community relations.

“It has been a great partnership between Sportsman’s Warehouse Midvale and 3xLOGIC. I’m excited to roll this out to more facilities after seeing its immediate impact in Midvale,” said Guy Salazar, AP Operations and Safety Manager at Sportsman’s Warehouse.