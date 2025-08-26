Arrow Security Partners With i-PRO Americas to Support Camera Security Projects

Arrow Security, a national provider of security guard services, has begun working with i-PRO Americas, to help organizations secure funding for camera security systems and other safety technology.

The collaboration, which is focused on helping local governments, public safety agencies, courts, correctional facilities, schools, hospitals, transit authorities, and houses of worship access funding for technical and security upgrades, will leverage Arrow’s assessment and planning expertise alongside i-PRO’s security technology contributions and grant research.

Grant Support for Security Projects

Through the partnership, organizations can access guidance from i-PRO’s grant support team, including:

Identifying federal, state, and foundation funding opportunities

Shaping project ideas to meet grant requirements

Aligning proposals with the organization’s long-term security plans

Outlining steps and strategies for submitting applications

For example, a school district with an aging CCTV system and limited access control across five schools received tailored grant guidance from i-PRO. With this support, the district applied for and was awarded funding to:

Upgrade and expand video coverage

Implement advanced access control systems

Integrate security systems into a single IT platform

“Federal and state grants are a critical part of the funding landscape for nearly every public sector agency, yet many of these organizations are either understaffed or lack the experience needed to navigate complex grant programs,” said AJ Caro, CEO of Arrow Security. “Through our alliance with i-PRO, we’re actively supporting organizations in developing strong project ideas and expanding technology-rich initiatives that enhance safety, modernize infrastructure, and increase their ability to serve their communities.”

For more information on grant funding opportunities, please email [email protected].