LVT Names Chris Beckstead as First President

LiveView Technologies (LVT) has appointed Chris Beckstead as its first president, effective in October.

Beckstead joins LVT after 12 years in leadership at Qualtrics, an Experience Management (XM) platform, where he most recently served as president and helped guide the company through its 2021 IPO. At LVT, he will partner with CEO and co-founder Ryan Porter to expand into new product verticals with agentic AI solutions, according to an announcement.

“LVT’s evolution is remarkable. From a bootstrapped startup to one of the most advanced security and analytics companies in the U.S., the determination to innovate is what drew me here,” Beckstead stated. “The team’s passion and grit have set the foundation, and together we have an opportunity to redefine how security and data intelligence shape safer, smarter communities and businesses.”

Porter said Beckstead’s experience will help LVT scale to the next level. “We are at an inflection point, and I believe Chris is the perfect partner to lead our next chapter,” Porter said. “His experience scaling a company of Qualtrics' magnitude, combined with his passion for life safety, aligns perfectly with our mission. We are ready to work together to expand our market leadership and deliver on our vision.”

Founded 20 years ago, LVT claims to have achieved rapid growth in recent years, including a 483% revenue increase from 2021 to 2024 and surpassing a $1 billion valuation. Its customer base includes 94% of Fortune 100 retailers, along with organizations in education, property management, critical infrastructure and government.

The company’s agentic AI capabilities are said to support a data-driven approach to physical security, focusing on objects, behaviors, and context to help deter unwanted activity and speed incident investigations.

Beckstead’s background includes serving as head of finance, chief operating officer and president at Qualtrics. He holds a B.S. in electrical engineering from Brigham Young University and an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin, McCombs School of Business.

LVT, headquartered in American Fork, Utah, develops and manufactures mounted or mobile, solar-powered, and cellular/satellite-connected surveillance solutions, software, and AI technologies. Its enterprise SaaS platform is used by retailers, critical infrastructure and utilities, construction projects, warehouse and distribution centers, law enforcement, and municipalities.