i-PRO and Richards CCTV Deploy AI Cameras at UK Aerospace Plant

i-PRO Co., Ltd. has completed the deployment of an artificial intelligence camera system at a major aerospace manufacturing site in the United Kingdom.

The project, carried out with Richards CCTV, replaced aging security infrastructure to meet strict aviation compliance rules while improving safety and operational oversight.

A major surveillance overhaul

The facility is part of the global aerospace supply chain and operates under heavy regulatory and safety requirements. The old system lacked the reliability and analytics needed for today’s high-risk production environments. Richards CCTV designed a full upgrade using i-PRO edge artificial intelligence cameras and management software.

The installation placed 169 cameras throughout production lines, shared areas, perimeter locations, and critical process zones. Each device integrates with i-PRO Active Guard, software that converts camera data into searchable, real-time alerts. The system supports incident prevention, evidence review, and audit preparation.

Mobile access now allows managers to make decisions remotely. Embedded analytics assist quality-control teams in identifying manufacturing anomalies earlier, reducing downtime and improving consistency. According to Richards CCTV, all cameras were configured and installed quickly, avoiding major interruptions to day-to-day operations.

The upgraded system has already improved safety reviews, helped disprove false injury claims, and provided clear documentation for compliance requirements. Future plans include expanding camera coverage into additional areas and exploring automated detection of personal protective equipment compliance and unsafe activity near heavy machinery.