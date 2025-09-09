Prosegur Security U.S. iSOC Earns UL 827B Video Monitoring Certification

Prosegur Security announced that its United States-based Integrated Security Operations Center has earned UL 827B Video Monitoring Center certification.

“Achieving UL Listed Monitoring Center status is more than a certification; it's a clear signal to our clients that we operate at the highest level of security and operational integrity," commented Jose Rivero, Senior Vice President of Prosegur’s U.S. Technology Division.

The certification process evaluates power redundancy, system reliability, communications continuity, staffing, training, and documented procedures. This includes continuous audits and maintaining power backups for facilities.

According to Prosegur, the assessment confirms that the center meets or exceeds insurance, government, and industry requirements for video monitoring services.

"UL 827B certification validates our investment in advanced technologies, rigorous processes, and the expertise of our team," said Tom Fales, Senior Director of iSOC Services. "This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to protecting people, property, and assets, while driving innovation and trust in everything we do.”

Prosegur plans to discuss the certification and related monitoring practices with industry professionals at GSX 2025 in New Orleans at Booth 1754.