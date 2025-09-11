Speco Technologies Expands Into Canada With New Ontario Warehouse

Speco Technologies is opening a warehouse in Ontario as part of its push into the Canadian security market, with operations expected to begin by mid-October. The facility will provide local inventory and faster delivery for Canadian partners, along with more responsive support.

"As we continue to expand globally, Canada is a key market for Speco," said Todd Keller, President of Speco Technologies. "Establishing local inventory allows us to better serve our Canadian partners, providing the speed, cost savings, and reliability they need to succeed."

Alongside the expansion, Speco has added two industry veterans to its Canadian team. Lisa Quach brings more than 14 years of experience in distribution, networking and security, while Jeff Munday joins with nearly 25 years of sales leadership. Both are expected to play central roles in strengthening channel relationships and driving growth.

The move marks a step toward deepening Speco’s North American presence and addressing demand for faster, more efficient service in Canada’s security sector. The company says the Ontario base will align operations more closely with local partners and provide the infrastructure needed to support ongoing expansion.