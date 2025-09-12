Security 101 Partners With Triumph Protection on Mobile Surveillance Program

Security 101 in Northern California has announced the results of its collaboration with Triumph Protection Group, a California-based firm specializing in guard services, investigations and executive protection. The partnership supported the launch of Triumph Watchtower, a branded program that uses mobile surveillance trailers provided by Security 101 to modernize site security across the region.

For one client in Northern California, Triumph had relied on guard coverage to deter theft and vandalism at a vulnerable facility. While effective, the ongoing staffing costs were mounting. By deploying mobile surveillance trailers, Triumph was able to provide 24/7 coverage, real-time alerts and a strong visual deterrent at a lower cost.

As organizations across Northern California face tighter budgets and evolving threats, mobile surveillance trailers offer a flexible way to extend visibility across access points, accelerate incident escalation and support investigations with reliable documentation.

“Our trailers are traditionally used as a powerful deterrent in areas with no power or infrastructure,” said Rob Chamberlin, President of Security 101 in Northern California. “By equipping Triumph with this technology, we enabled them to launch a program that supplements guard coverage — delivering a more effective and cost-efficient solution.”

Triumph Watchtower combines manpower with surveillance technology, giving customers hybrid security solutions.

“We’d been covering the site with guards, but the costs for our client were becoming prohibitive. We needed a more sustainable solution, something visible, effective and easier to scale,” said Jeffrey Fields, CEO of Triumph Protection Group. “At the end of the day, we wanted to give our clients options, solutions that deter crime, work reliably and don’t break the budget.”

The program has already shown benefits, including reduced costs, expanded coverage and faster incident response. Security 101 plans to expand use of its mobile surveillance trailers across construction sites, campuses, logistics yards and remote facilities.

“Better solution for the end user, strong profitability, lower cost for customers. That’s a pretty powerful win,” Chamberlin said.