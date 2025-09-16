Verkada Appoints Former Alteryx CEO Mark Anderson to Board of Directors

Anderson’s track record in growing enterprise technology businesses will be central as the company continues to expand its customer base.
Sept. 16, 2025
Verkada has appointed Mark Anderson to its Board of Directors, adding a technology executive with more than two decades of experience scaling enterprise companies.

Anderson currently serves on the board of password management firm 1Password and in 2024 became President of Revenue at Cloudflare after stepping down from its board. His career history includes leading Alteryx as CEO, where he guided the company past $1 billion in revenue and through its 2024 sale to private equity sponsors.

Before that, Anderson held senior roles at Palo Alto Networks, contributing to its growth to more than $3.5 billion in annualized revenue, and at F5 Networks, where he oversaw sales during its expansion past the $1 billion revenue mark.

Verkada leadership said Anderson’s track record in growing enterprise technology businesses will be central as the company continues to expand its customer base. He joins a board that already includes co-founders Filip Kaliszan and Hans Robertson.

“Verkada plays an integral role in the fabric of communities around the world, empowering them with the tools and technology to keep people and places safe,” said Mark Anderson. “I can’t think of a more important organization to join. I look forward to partnering with them to build a better future with the power of Verkada’s technology.”

