VIVOTEK Marks 25 Years with Global Partner Summit

VIVOTEK, the Taiwan-based security solutions provider, marked its 25th anniversary earlier this summer by bringing more than 100 partners from across the U.S., Europe, Oceania, and Latin America to its Global Partner Summit in Taipei.

The July 3–5 gathering gave distributors and system integrators a close look at where the company is headed, particularly in AI-driven systems and cloud-based surveillance.

"VIVOTEK started in Taiwan and has grown into a global leader in intelligent security," said VIVOTEK President Alex Liao. "This journey was not achieved alone, but through the trust and support of more than 200 distributors and thousands of system integrators worldwide."

A shifting security market

The timing is deliberate. Market researchers expect the global security sector to reach nearly USD 259 billion by 2033, expanding at roughly 7 percent annually between 2025 and 2033. That growth, combined with what many describe as a pivotal moment for AI adoption, is fueling competition among established players.

"With the momentum of AI, we are scaling new heights with our global partners, accelerating market expansion through AI and cloud innovation, and addressing the essential demand for security across smart cities, smart factories, smart transportation, and smart retail," commented Liao.

From the event floor

Executives from across the group took the stage during the event, outlining long-term priorities and positioning the firm’s R&D strength as a key part of its expansion strategy. Presentations and technical demonstrations focused on how AI is beginning to reshape video surveillance and related markets, while also pointing to sustainability as a growing factor in future planning.

On the technical side, the summit included the introduction of a new partner portal intended to give distributors greater visibility into customer systems. The company also previewed a low-light camera designed for higher clarity in poor lighting conditions, pairing larger sensors with AI-assisted imaging.

In the cloud space, the VORTEX platform continues to expand, now featuring tools such as Think Search, Event Insight, and Case Vault to help operators speed up tasks like anomaly detection and evidence management.

While much of the week focused on technology, partners also took time to underline the importance of the company’s long-standing relationships. Christopher, CEO of ADISES in Latin America, said VIVOTEK's work on human and vehicle recognition addresses direct pain points in the field. Yui, CEO of TSOLUTIONS in Thailand, pointed to consistent support and reliability as reasons for nearly two decades of partnership.

The event closed with a more casual note. For the first time, VIVOTEK hosted a Family Day at the Taipei Dome, which coincided with the retirement series of Lin Chih-Sheng, Taiwan’s all-time home run leader. Employees and partners attended with their families, a gesture that reflected the company’s emphasis on culture alongside business.

Looking ahead, executives signaled that the next chapter will lean heavily on artificial intelligence and global cooperation, with the aim of keeping pace in a market that shows no signs of slowing.