Keenfinity Group Appoints Sabrina Drigout Stainburn as CEO of Video Systems Business

Keenfinity Group has named Sabrina Drigout Stainburn as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its Video Systems Business. In her new role, she will lead the transformation and growth of Bosch-branded video systems and software solutions, with a clear focus on customer needs and innovation.

"By putting customers at the heart of everything, from bold innovation to seamless delivery, we unlock our full potential as a company," said Stainburn. "The security industry is evolving rapidly, with video systems at its core. Accelerating the use of Artificial Intelligence, we will enable our customers to better protect their assets and facilities."

Stainburn brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across the security and technology sectors. She has consistently delivered growth by driving sales performance and developing tailored solutions to meet the changing needs of clients worldwide.

Before joining Keenfinity, Stainburn served as President of Securitas Technology Europe, led Johnson Controls’ global fire detection business, and was President of Sila. She also held senior leadership roles at ADT/Tyco International, Honeywell International, DGA Security Systems, and Ultraguard.

"Sabrina's strong customer focus and strategic mindset make her a great addition to our team," says Peter Loeffler, CEO of Keenfinity Group. "I'm confident she’ll help us shape the transformation of Keenfinity becoming a much more customer-centric, standalone company."