Hanwha Appoints Alex Wong as its First Global Chief Strategy Officer

Hanwha Group announced today that renowned national security expert Alex Wong will be joining the company as its first Global Chief Strategy Officer.

The new role, based in Washington, D.C., will see Wong spearhead strategic efforts in international markets, build partnerships, strengthen defense capabilities, and drive reindustrialization in major markets like the United States and Europe.

Wong joins the company amidst its accelerating global expansion. In the United States, Hanwha has been focusing efforts on revitalizing the country’s shipbuilding sector while advancing its land defense systems. Support for rearmament initiatives, strengthening cooperation with local industries, and reinforcing the resilience of defense supply chains are the three milestones Hanwha is eyeing in Europe.

"Hanwha is a vital company at such a pivotal time for the global defense and shipbuilding industries," Wong said. "Hanwha's technologies, manufacturing, and operational excellence across a number of strategic sectors will bolster the security, prosperity, and industrial resilience of the United States, Europe, and countries across the world."

Wong brings a wealth of experience in national security and diplomacy to the new role, including service in the White House as Principal Deputy U.S. National Security Advisor and with the State Department as Deputy Special Representative for North Korea and Deputy Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs. He played a key role in shaping American policy on the Korean Peninsula and throughout the Indo-Pacific.

"Alex Wong will strengthen Hanwha's engagement with our partners in the United States, Europe, and beyond, fostering deeper cooperation and delivering meaningful capabilities," said Hanwha Group Vice Chairman Dong Kwan Kim. "Hanwha is committed to shaping the future of modern defense, and Alex will play a key role in helping us realize that vision."