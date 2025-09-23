Verkada Unveils Major AI-Powered Enhancements at VerkadaOne 2025

Verkada used its annual customer conference, VerkadaOne, to unveil a slate of new products and platform upgrades designed to make security more proactive, intelligent, and seamless. More than 2,000 IT and physical security leaders attended the event to explore how the company is advancing the future of connected security.

"We're pushing the boundaries of what's possible in physical security, delivering a platform that powers the entire workflow of a security professional," said Brandon Davito, Verkada's SVP of Product and Operations.

AI-Driven Innovations

Building on existing capabilities like People and Vehicle Analytics and AI-Powered Search, Verkada introduced the Unified Timeline, the industry’s first tool to visually map the movement of people and vehicles across a property. This new feature brings video events from every camera into a single, map-based timeline, simplifying investigations and response.

Alongside Unified Timeline, Verkada rolled out expanded AI Alerts tailored to specific industries and activities, plus a new Operator View that organizes alerts into a ticketing-style workflow to help teams work faster and more efficiently.

Verkada also expanded its access control portfolio, debuting the AF64 Access Station Pro, which allows users to unlock doors with facial recognition. The AF64 combines a door controller, multi-technology reader, touchscreen, and wide-angle camera into a single device requiring only a PoE connection.

Extending protection beyond traditional facilities, Verkada introduced the CR63-E Remote Camera with LTE, ideal for monitoring sites without power or internet. For mobile and temporary deployments, the company revealed the MT81 Cloud-Managed Security Trailer, a solar-powered platform that supports up to six devices.

Update Announcements

Additional software updates announced at VerkadaOne include:

Retail analytics dashboards that deliver queue, conversion, and exception-based reporting.

Attendance insights based on access control data to analyze space usage across sites and departments.

Device health dashboards for simplified management of large camera fleets.

Emergency response tools within Verkada Guest, modeled after the Standard Reunification Method (SRM) by The "I Love U Guys" Foundation.

New hardware also joined the lineup, including redesigned multisensor cameras (CH53-E, CH63-E, CY63-E), the compact BP32 wireless alarm panel, next-gen wireless sensors (QM11, QC11, QT11), and new audio intercom units (TA43 series).

The new software features will roll out on October 9, with hardware availability varying by product.