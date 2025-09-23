Pimloc to Launch Scene Text Redaction at Emergency Tech Show 2025

Pimloc has introduced a new feature for its Secure Redact platform that automatically detects and removes text from video footage.

The update, called Scene Text Redaction, is designed to help UK police forces and transport agencies protect sensitive location-based information while maintaining evidential integrity. Pimloc is showcasing the technology this week at the Emergency Tech Show 2025 at NEC Birmingham, within the Microsoft Partner Pavilion.

The tool identifies and redacts text from signs, shopfronts, vehicle markings, and building numbers: details that can inadvertently expose personally identifiable information (PII) in CCTV, body-worn, and mobile video. By removing these identifiers, agencies can better meet data protection obligations without undermining the usefulness of recordings for investigations.

"Protecting personal privacy in video extends beyond redacting faces; it also includes the places and data points that quietly identify us," said Simon Randall, CEO and Co‑Founder of Pimloc. "By treating location indicators like street names, signage, and building numbers as part of the privacy equation, we're realizing privacy-first AI that's embedded into digital evidence workflows."

The company notes that the challenge is especially acute for law enforcement and transport operators, where multiple cameras capture wide angles of public space. Secure Redact’s new feature ensures that sensitive details are consistently protected, reducing manual review and speeding up disclosure processes.

The Scene Text Redaction capability will roll out to all Secure Redact customers in October 2025. More details, along with trial sign-ups, are available at www.secureredact.ai.