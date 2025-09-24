System Surveyor Unveils Camera Advisor for Smarter Video Surveillance Design

System Surveyor this week introduced Camera Advisor, a new feature on its web-based site survey and collaborative system design platform, aimed at helping security professionals select the right video surveillance cameras for each deployment.

Camera Advisor uses DORI standards (Detection, Observation, Recognition, Inspection) to guide users in choosing cameras that meet the resolution requirements for video analytics, license plate recognition, people counting, object recognition, and other AI-based applications. The platform features a two-way recommendation system, allowing users to pick a camera and see its resolution or set a desired resolution and receive a list of suitable cameras.

The tool visualizes a camera’s area of coverage, image quality, and resolution at various distances, helping integrators and end users design systems with greater accuracy and efficiency while avoiding human error. Camera Advisor also streamlines the creation of bills of materials without needing to reference multiple tools or sheets.

The feature is available now on the System Surveyor platform.