ONVIF to Phase Out Support for Profile S, Promotes Profile T as Successor

ONVIF will end support for Profile S and is recommending the use of its successor, Profile T.

Introduced in 2011, Profile S was the first-ever profile developed by ONVIF to standardize video streaming capabilities between conformant devices such as IP cameras and clients like video management software.

Successor Profile T offers expanded video capabilities

Profile S specifies authentication mechanisms that are no longer consistent with current cybersecurity recommendations, ONVIF announced.

“After 14 years, Profile S has served its purpose of enabling basic video streaming interoperability for more than 33,000 conformant devices and clients from different vendors,” stated Leo Levit, Chairman of the ONVIF Steering Committee. “As ONVIF profiles do not change to preserve the interoperability of conformant products, we recognize the need to phase it out in line with today’s security recommendations. We encourage instead the use of Profile T, which better supports the needs of video surveillance applications.”

While the phase-out of Profile S will not affect the operation of deployed systems, ONVIF strongly encourages discontinuing the use of the username token authentication in Profile S when possible. The organization recommends adopting more secure authentication methods, including TLS/HTTPS or Profile T.

Introduced in 2018, Profile T includes virtually all features of Profile S, along with additional capabilities for video surveillance. ONVIF noted that most conformant devices and clients available today support both profiles.

ONVIF urges adoption of secure authentication and updated standards

ONVIF advises system integrators and end users to follow manufacturers’ product hardening guides, industry best practices and local regulations, and to stay informed about technology changes. Its Network Interface Specifications include security elements such as TLS to protect communication between devices and clients, and its Default Access Policy defines service access based on user roles.

The June 2026 version of ONVIF’s conformance test tools will be the last to enable manufacturers to claim product conformance to Profile S.

As part of its cybersecurity efforts, ONVIF will upgrade the specifications of its current TLS Configuration Add-on at the end of 2026. Unlike profiles, add-ons can be updated to align with evolving technology requirements.

ONVIF further explained details and impact of the phase-out of Profile S in an online post titled, "Profile S Deprecation Q&A."

Founded in 2008, ONVIF is a global industry forum promoting interoperability for IP-based physical security products. The organization has a broad member base of camera, video management and access control companies, with more than 33,000 profile conformant products. In addition to Profiles S and T, ONVIF offers Profiles G, C, A, M, and D, covering video recording, access control, metadata and peripheral applications.