Synectics Expands Partner Program Benefits, Adds Premium Tier

Synectics, a provider of advanced security and surveillance solutions, has expanded its global Partner Program, introducing enhanced benefits across all tiers and launching a new premium status for top-performing channel partners.

Premium Partners will receive greater discounts, priority support, exclusive product previews, qualified lead access, and a place on the Partner Advisory Board with a chance to influence product development and strategy.

Partners will also benefit from a range of enhanced benefits, including a new training program, co-marketing opportunities, solution design tools, and dedicated account management.

Daniel Elvin, Head of Global Channel Partners at Synectics, said, "Our expanded Partner Program is designed to build genuine, long-term partnerships based on trust, innovation, and shared success. The introduction of the Premium Partner tier recognises those who continually go above and beyond, while the strengthened benefits across all tiers ensure that every partner has the resources and support they need to grow with us."

More details at: www.synecticsglobal.com/partners.