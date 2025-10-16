Mimo, WSPER Partner to Deliver Instant On-Screen Emergency Alerts

Mimo announced a new integration with WSPER that connects physical panic buttons and sensor-triggered emergency alert systems directly to Mimo FlashCast-enabled displays. The partnership enables rapid on-screen notifications the moment a WSPER device is activated, enhancing clarity and visibility during critical situations.

WSPER’s panic buttons and environmental sensors — used in schools, hotels and retail spaces — now communicate with Mimo FlashCast through a public API. When a button is pressed or a sensor detects temperature, air quality, or sound anomalies, FlashCast displays immediately broadcast visual alerts across connected screens to ensure occupants can respond quickly.

“When every second counts, visual communication can make the difference between chaos and a coordinated response,” said Christopher Andry, founder of WSPER. “Our partnership with Mimo creates a vital bridge between physical safety triggers and on-screen awareness—delivering real-time information where it’s needed most.”

Mimo FlashCast is a cloud-based visual alert overlay that delivers instant content across HDMI-connected devices, including those without media players. The integration allows users to unify their safety infrastructure and provide visual confirmations of physical alerts in noisy or audio-restricted environments.

“This collaboration underscores the power of connected safety ecosystems,” said Bob Williams, vice president of sales at Mimo. “WSPER’s panic buttons and sensors paired with Mimo FlashCast devices create an unmatched layer of visibility and immediacy that enhance situational awareness and response times across the board.”

The companies said the combined solution ensures that visual alerts appear within seconds in locations such as hallways, front desks and break rooms. Benefits include instant visual alerts, environmental awareness, customizable messaging, high visibility and relevance across education, retail and hospitality sectors.