System Surveyor and Eagle Eye Networks Partner to Streamline Cloud Video Surveillance Design for Resellers

System Surveyor has announced a new partnership with Eagle Eye Networks, aimed at simplifying how resellers design, plan, and deliver cloud-based video surveillance systems. The collaboration integrates Eagle Eye's product ecosystem directly into System Surveyor's digital system design platform, enabling faster, more accurate proposals and shorter sales cycles.

Through this integration, Eagle Eye Networks resellers can access preloaded product profiles within System Surveyor's mobile design tool. Users can drag and drop Eagle Eye cameras and partner products onto digital floor plans, automatically generating bills of materials and camera legends. The platform also allows teams to collaborate in real time with Eagle Eye Networks sales and engineering staff, reducing delays tied to traditional design workflows.

The partnership underscores a broader industry trend toward digital design collaboration, as integrators face tighter project timelines and growing demand for connected security systems. System Surveyor and Eagle Eye Networks expect the integration to help resellers improve accuracy in system planning while enhancing customer experience through interactive, visual proposals.

Eagle Eye Networks resellers can begin using the integration immediately by visiting the System Surveyor + Eagle Eye Networks Partner Page, where they can activate a complimentary starter account and receive a 10% discount on subscriptions.

Both companies will be available for demonstrations during the 2025 Cloud Security Summit, hosted by Brivo and Eagle Eye Networks, in Austin, Texas, from October 28–30, 2025.