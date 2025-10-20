Pimloc Adds Video Search Feature to Secure Redact Platform

Pimloc has announced the launch of Video Search, a new feature for its Secure Redact platform. The new capability will be demonstrated live this week at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Conference, hosted at the Microsoft Booth (362) in Denver, Colorado, from October 19–21.

The new Video Search tool allows officers to find specific footage based on descriptive attributes such as clothing color or type, helping them quickly isolate moments of interest within hours of video. Once identified, sensitive details can be automatically redacted, allowing investigators to stay focused on the evidence that matters most while maintaining compliance with data protection requirements.

"Video evidence is critical to modern policing, but reviewing hours of footage can be slow and resource-intensive," said Simon Randall, CEO and Co-Founder of Pimloc. "Secure Redact’s new Video Search capabilities allow officers to quickly locate what matters most while protecting sensitive information. It helps agencies work smarter, accelerate investigations, and maintain public trust, all without compromising privacy."

The Secure Redact platform already automates redaction for faces, license plates, and other personal identifiers. The new Video Search function provides a seamless workflow for teams managing large volumes of body-worn, CCTV, and mobile footage. It supports a consistent, privacy-first approach to handling digital evidence, designed for use by UK and international law enforcement and transport agencies.

"With Video Search, we're allowing officers to pinpoint critical footage quickly and reducing hours of manual review to minutes," added Randall. "This lets teams concentrate on solving cases rather than sifting through irrelevant video, all while maintaining strict privacy controls."

The feature will be rolled out soon to all Secure Redact customers. For more information or to request a free trial, visit www.secureredact.ai.