Oncam Signals Move to Cloud With Upcoming Direct-to-Cloud Surveillance Platform

Oncam is taking a big step into the cloud. The IP video technology company has announced plans for a new end-to-end video platform that shifts its focus from traditional imaging to a connected, cloud-first surveillance ecosystem. The system, developed by Oncam’s engineering teams in the UK and U.S., will link AI-enabled cameras, IoT devices, and cloud-integrated video management software under one platform.

The platform is designed to simplify deployment for integrators and enterprises looking to modernize without losing control of interoperability. Oncam says it’s trying to clear some of the barriers that have slowed cloud adoption in enterprise video security.

“This marks an exciting new chapter for Oncam,” said Scott Brothers, Chief Operating Officer. “We’re combining two decades of imaging innovation with a modern approach to AI, cloud, and connectivity, always with our channel partners in mind. Our channel-first strategy remains central as we invite select integrators to join as Founding Partners and help shape what’s next for the industry.”

An open cloud platform