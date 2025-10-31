Oncam Signals Move to Cloud With Upcoming Direct-to-Cloud Surveillance Platform

Oncam is taking a big step into the cloud. The IP video technology company has announced plans for a new end-to-end video platform that shifts its focus from traditional imaging to a connected, cloud-first surveillance ecosystem. The system, developed by Oncam’s engineering teams in the UK and U.S., will link AI-enabled cameras, IoT devices, and cloud-integrated video management software under one platform.
The platform is designed to simplify deployment for integrators and enterprises looking to modernize without losing control of interoperability. Oncam says it’s trying to clear some of the barriers that have slowed cloud adoption in enterprise video security.
“This marks an exciting new chapter for Oncam,” said Scott Brothers, Chief Operating Officer. “We’re combining two decades of imaging innovation with a modern approach to AI, cloud, and connectivity, always with our channel partners in mind. Our channel-first strategy remains central as we invite select integrators to join as Founding Partners and help shape what’s next for the industry.”
An open cloud platform
At the center of this rollout is Oncam Core, a web and mobile platform designed to provide real-time visibility and analytics across surveillance environments. Built on open standards and fully ONVIF-compliant, the platform will still work with existing third-party cameras, though the company’s upcoming edge-optimized devices will be tuned for better integration with the new system’s cloud architecture.
The next generation of Oncam cameras—in bullet, dome, turret, and panoramic formats—is being built for direct-to-cloud deployment. Each model is expected to include features like dual SD slots for edge recording, PoE and USB-C power options, and integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. They’ll also include onboard AI acceleration to handle analytics locally rather than relying entirely on the cloud. All are designed to meet NDAA and TAA compliance standards.
Hardware partnerships and cloud infrastructure
Oncam’s new platform is being built on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to handle global scalability and reliability.
Qualcomm and Sandisk are also key partners in the effort. Qualcomm’s Dragonwing processors will power AI functions such as behavioral analytics, facial recognition, and anomaly detection, all processed at the edge to reduce bandwidth strain.
“By combining Qualcomm Dragonwing processors with Oncam’s imaging expertise, we’re unlocking a new generation of smart cameras capable of advanced analytics and real-time insights at the edge,” said Sebastiano Di Filippo, Senior Director, Business Development, Qualcomm Europe, Inc.
“We’re designing for resilience at every layer, from intelligent devices at the edge to a secure, scalable cloud backbone,” said Jon Marsh, Chief Technology Officer at Oncam. “That combination will give integrators and enterprises faster deployment, lower maintenance, and a clear path toward full cloud adoption.”
Support for existing partners
Oncam emphasized that it will remain committed to its current strategic alliance and technology partners, even as it advances its direct-to-cloud strategy. Existing product lines, support programs, and integrations will continue.