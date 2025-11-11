ECAM Expands AI Surveillance Platform with Real-Time Theft Detection and Guard Alerts

ECAM, a North American leader in AI-driven surveillance technology, announced new AI-powered features within its platform aimed at enhancing proactive security across retail, automotive, construction, manufacturing, logistics, residential communities, parking lots, and critical infrastructure.

The updates include AI-powered theft detection and integrated guard alerts, designed to prevent incidents before they escalate. Using pose-based behavior recognition and advanced tracking algorithms, the theft detection system can monitor individuals and objects across multiple cameras, automatically flagging suspicious behaviors such as loitering, concealment, and scan avoidance. Alerts are sent in real time, accompanied by time-stamped video clips for investigation and reporting.

“We’re continuously developing ECAM’s AI platform, giving new and existing customers access to upgraded features like theft detection and integrated technology and guarding solutions. Our unique position as North America’s largest AI-powered remote video monitoring network lets us train proprietary AI models on our unmatched database of over 1 million human-verified real-world security events. This enables us to deliver superior video surveillance solutions at compelling value for money, backed by our vertically integrated, customer-centric business model and coast-to-coast North America service coverage,“ said Chris Brooks, Chief Operating Officer, ECAM.

The guard alert integration transforms existing camera networks into hybrid security systems. When AI detects intrusions, perimeter breaches, or suspicious activity, real-time notifications are sent directly to guards’ devices. Combined with live video access, historical incident tracking, and customizable detection rules, this solution improves situational awareness and operational efficiency for human security teams.

“ECAM AI is built in-house, with data and expertise specific to security applications, in contrast to some video monitoring providers, which use generic, off-the-shelf AI. Our AI is already significantly improving security outcomes for customers and increasing the number of threat actor apprehensions, while our continued research and development opens up a range of exciting future possibilities in security and analytics, many of which will also be made available to customers via the cloud, without any additional hardware requirements,“ said Alex Vourkoutiotis, Chief Technology Officer, ECAM.

ECAM also introduced a System Takeover Program, allowing businesses to convert existing surveillance systems into fully monitored ECAM solutions. Customers retain their cameras while gaining access to 24/7 live monitoring, real-time AI analytics, and a centralized incident reporting portal—offering rapid deployment and cost-effective upgrades without major disruptions.

These advancements position ECAM’s AI platform as a scalable solution for organizations seeking to blend technology and human security for faster, more effective threat mitigation.