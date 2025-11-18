Hartford Police Department Expands Camera Network With 50 New Deployments

The Hartford Police Department in Connecticut is expanding its citywide camera network with the addition of 50 new cameras from Axis Communications, extending coverage to more intersections and strengthening the department’s real-time investigative capabilities.

The Capital City Command Center, the department’s Real-Time Crime Center, supports officers with technology designed to improve case solvability and deliver real-time intelligence. Since 2015, Hartford has deployed nearly 1,300 cameras with support from Axis Communications, enhancing situational awareness and speeding investigative efforts across the Connecticut capital.

“We deploy cameras based on the unique needs of our many different communities,” said Sgt. Chris Mastroianni, a supervisor in the Hartford Police Department’s intelligence division and head of the Capital City Command Center. “Axis is committed to understanding and addressing the challenges we face, such as integrating effectively with existing infrastructure across our city. We’re pleased to work with an organization committed to building innovative solutions that meet the specific needs of modern law enforcement agencies, which is at the core of our partnership’s success.”

The department plans to use the expanded network to address issues such as illegal dumping and gun violence. In the first half of 2025, cameras equipped with license plate recognition technology supported investigations into illegal dumping, generating savings through restitution and lower cleanup costs. Surveillance tools have also contributed to reductions in gun violence, with Hartford recording its lowest number of gunshot victims in more than 25 years in 2024.

Advanced tools support higher case solvability

The new deployment consists of pan tilt zoom cameras, fixed and panoramic sensors, network horn speakers and strobes, and expanded license plate recognition capabilities. The combination is designed to support real-time video analytics, audio-enabled deterrence, and radar sensors that help distinguish human activity from wildlife at locations such as public pools and impound lots.