Hartford Police Department Expands Camera Network With 50 New Deployments

The Hartford Police Department in Connecticut is expanding its citywide camera network with the addition of 50 new cameras from Axis Communications, extending coverage to more intersections and strengthening the department’s real-time investigative capabilities.
The Capital City Command Center, the department’s Real-Time Crime Center, supports officers with technology designed to improve case solvability and deliver real-time intelligence. Since 2015, Hartford has deployed nearly 1,300 cameras with support from Axis Communications, enhancing situational awareness and speeding investigative efforts across the Connecticut capital.
“We deploy cameras based on the unique needs of our many different communities,” said Sgt. Chris Mastroianni, a supervisor in the Hartford Police Department’s intelligence division and head of the Capital City Command Center. “Axis is committed to understanding and addressing the challenges we face, such as integrating effectively with existing infrastructure across our city. We’re pleased to work with an organization committed to building innovative solutions that meet the specific needs of modern law enforcement agencies, which is at the core of our partnership’s success.”
The department plans to use the expanded network to address issues such as illegal dumping and gun violence. In the first half of 2025, cameras equipped with license plate recognition technology supported investigations into illegal dumping, generating savings through restitution and lower cleanup costs. Surveillance tools have also contributed to reductions in gun violence, with Hartford recording its lowest number of gunshot victims in more than 25 years in 2024.
Advanced tools support higher case solvability
The new deployment consists of pan tilt zoom cameras, fixed and panoramic sensors, network horn speakers and strobes, and expanded license plate recognition capabilities. The combination is designed to support real-time video analytics, audio-enabled deterrence, and radar sensors that help distinguish human activity from wildlife at locations such as public pools and impound lots.
These technologies support measurable results for the department, which reports a homicide case solvability rate above 70 percent. A peer-reviewed study on firearm assaults in the city, “Creating Solvability with Real-Time Crime Centers (RTCCs): Impacts on Homicide and Shooting Investigations,” found that cases with video evidence were 442 percent more likely to be solved than those without.
“The Hartford Police Department is redefining what’s possible with real-time crime centers, setting a model for how cities can use integrated technology to improve public safety at scale,” said Dean Cunningham, segment development manager, public safety at Axis Communications. “We’re proud to support HPD with advanced solutions that not only enhance real-time response but also strengthen post-incident investigations. This expanded deployment reflects the department’s forward-thinking approach and our shared commitment to building safer, smarter cities.”
The new camera installations are underway and expected to be completed by Spring 2026. The department plans to continue advancing video analytics as a core capability of its Real-Time Crime Center as more agencies nationwide explore similar models.
For additional details on the Capital City Command Center, see the full case study here.