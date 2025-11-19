Motorola Solutions Acquires Blue Eye to Expand AI-Enabled Remote Video Monitoring

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) has acquired Blue Eye, a Salt Lake City provider of AI-enabled enterprise remote video monitoring services.

Blue Eye delivers an AI-driven remote video monitoring service designed to help detect threats in real time, enable live voice talk-downs to deter crime and send verified alerts to help accelerate law enforcement response. Its software platform is interoperable with leading cameras and video management systems, allowing enterprises to integrate the service with existing security systems.

The company operates 24-hour security operations centers that provide situational awareness and reporting analytics to highlight activity trends.

“Security professionals know that the challenge isn’t solely identifying the threat; it’s about moving from detection to action in a matter of seconds,” stated Mahesh Saptharishi, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Motorola Solutions. “The acquisition of Blue Eye is a key component of our strategic focus to provide a single, tightly integrated workflow that seamlessly connects threat detection, verification and response.”

Blue Eye’s platform is used by retail, warehouse, manufacturing and distribution centers, critical infrastructure and commercial real estate owners to access real-time intelligence to help reduce loss or damage, mitigate risk and enhance profitability.

Motorola Solutions plans to integrate its advanced AI capabilities into Blue Eye’s platform. The company said an AI-powered detection from Motorola Solutions’ Visual Alerts can be verified by Blue Eye and routed into its incident management platform Inform to automatically orchestrate a response. Motorola Solutions also plans to expand Blue Eye’s reach through its channel partner network.

“Blue Eye's purpose is to deliver proactive, real-time security and business optimization. Joining Motorola Solutions allows us to accelerate this mission,” said Steve Jackson, CEO, Blue Eye. “Motorola Solutions’ global scale and deep AI expertise will help expand our reach, advance our solutions and deepen our impact on enterprise security.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.