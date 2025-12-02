Delta Electronics Moves to Acquire Remaining Vivotek Shares

Delta Electronics and Vivotek have approved a proposed cash-for-share exchange under which Delta will acquire all outstanding Vivotek shares for approximately $120 million (about NT$3,733 million).

The agreement sets the acquisition price at about $3.20 per share (NT$100 per share), reflecting an estimated premium of 16.8% based on Vivotek’s average closing price over the five trading days prior to its board resolution.

In an announcement, Vivotek said it plans to hold an extraordinary general meeting on Jan. 16, 2026, to seek shareholder approval for the transaction and related items. The effective date of the share exchange is tentatively scheduled for March 27, 2026. Once completed, Vivotek will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta and will delist from the Taiwan Stock Exchange, ending its public offering on the effective date. Completion remains subject to conditions outlined in the agreement.

In 2017, Delta announced a tender offer to acquire approximately 35%-55 % of Vivotek’s outstanding shares. The acquisition was completed later that year, resulting in Delta holding roughly 49.2% of Vivotek’s shares.

Ping Cheng, chairman and CEO of Delta, stated the acquisition aligns with the company’s strategic focus on smart buildings and strengthens its building automation business.

“In response to the challenges and opportunities brought by rapid changes in the global market, closer integration between Delta’s Building Automation Business Group and Vivotek will accelerate decision-making and further enhance synergies across resources,” he added.

Bill Lo, chairman of Vivotek, noted the company’s continued investment in surveillance R&D and said becoming a wholly owned subsidiary would allow more flexible use of Delta’s global production, R&D and market resources.

Delta’s security portfolio also includes March Networks, which it agreed to acquire for approximately $114 million in a 2021 transaction.