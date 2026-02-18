New Hanwha Vision Software Focuses on Bulk Device Management and Cybersecurity

Hanwha Vision has introduced ConfigPro, a device management and configuration tool designed to simplify large-scale security installations and help organizations manage thousands of devices from a centralized interface.

The company said the new tool is built for enterprise and multi-site environments and allows integrators and system designers to configure, manage and maintain multiple devices at once. ConfigPro uses a server-client architecture that offloads processing tasks to a server, freeing workstation resources while improving performance and scalability. The approach also reduces installation time and minimizes configuration errors by allowing devices to be configured before deployment.

“Configuring devices one at a time is inefficient and impractical, especially in large-scale deployments,” said Kevin Choi, product manager at Hanwha Vision. “ConfigPro is a dedicated, enterprise-grade tool that allows multiple devices to be configured simultaneously, dramatically improving speed and eliminating the headaches typically associated with surveillance system management.”

Designed for bulk configuration and enterprise scale

ConfigPro can be used as a standalone desktop application or connected to a centralized server, enabling remote configuration across multiple sites. Communication between client and server can take place over a local area network or through remote connections such as VPN or port forwarding using an organization’s existing network infrastructure.

The platform includes updated code and modernized libraries intended to strengthen system resilience and cybersecurity. Hanwha Vision said the interface is optimized for bulk configuration, allowing users to simplify repetitive tasks through tag- and group-based batch setup of cameras and security devices.

Additional capabilities include expanded access to device settings, multi-device viewing and automated or manual device discovery. The platform also supports installation of open platform applications, bulk device onboarding for cloud services and firmware updates that can be scheduled without interrupting ongoing configuration work.

ConfigPro also includes configuration controls such as network settings, streaming profiles, certificate handling and backup and restore functions. Users can connect directly to individual device web interfaces from within the platform.

Supporting deployment and long-term operations

Hanwha Vision said ConfigPro supports the full device lifecycle, from pre-sales planning through ongoing operations. The tool currently focuses on streamlining installation by providing a centralized platform for deploying and maintaining devices across large and multi-location environments.

Future updates are expected to expand its role. Planned enhancements include the ability to import selected products from Hanwha Vision’s DesignPro during planning stages and integration with HealthPro for device health monitoring and lifecycle services after installation. Template-based configurations are also planned, allowing users to save and apply settings across multiple devices at once.

Hanwha Vision said the new platform is intended to transform how large-scale surveillance systems are deployed and managed by helping organizations reduce risk and scale efficiently. Explore the full features and enterprise capabilities of ConfigPro here.