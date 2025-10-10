Eagle Eye Unveils AI-Powered Gun Detection Solution

Eagle Eye Gun Detection uses AI to analyze live video streams for brandished guns, allowing schools and businesses to shift from passive video recording to proactive monitoring. Early detection provides valuable time to take action in active shooter situations. When combined with Eagle Eye 911 Camera Sharing, the system enables 911 operators to securely access camera feeds and relay real-time information to first responders.

The company developed a Triple-layer Verification system to enhance detection accuracy. The process begins with Rapid Edge AI, which continuously analyzes video on-site for possible guns. When a potential weapon is detected, footage is transmitted to the Eagle Eye Cloud, where a large-scale AI model performs a secondary analysis.

If a gun is confirmed, the Eagle Eye Human Review Service verifies the detection before triggering the customer’s emergency response sequence, which can include SMS alerts, phone calls and emails to designated personnel and law enforcement.

Drako explained that the system works with existing cameras; however, it does require a minimum of 4 MP resolution, and since it is designed for entrances and exits, the analytics need two sets of cameras to cover each opening.

"It uses existing cameras, but typically, they have to enhance the deployment," Drako said.

Adoption and impact

Eagle Eye said its Cloud VMS is the first and only video management system with integrated gun detection. As an open platform, it also allows customers to add additional AI features and integrate with third-party technologies.

In announcing the new solution, Eagle Eye shared remarks from business, school and church leaders who emphasized the system’s role as part of a layered approach to security.

“Gun detection that is AI-powered, triple-verified, camera agnostic, and able to work in tandem with other security systems is a game-changer,” said H.E. Jenkins, chief of police at St. Thomas University in Houston. “It’s a layered approach to security, and I think it is what every university should be doing.”

Matthew Schwandt, director of operations at Valor School in Austin, said the technology adds a defensive layer that helps reduce distractions and improve response times.

Ross Perry, board member at St. Julian of Norwich Episcopal Church in Austin, said the system provides proactive protection for congregants, while John Murphy, owner of ProTecVideo and a former law enforcement officer, noted its speed and accuracy in beta testing.

“For law enforcement and other first responders, many calls are reactionary. Extra time and early detection are critical to response,” Murphy said. “I also believe if we use Eagle Eye Gun Detection combined with Eagle Eye 911 Camera Sharing, we have the potential to provide crucial early detection, notification and additional live-scene updates to increase response time and improve law enforcement’s capability to limit or stop life-threatening situations.”

Drako said the company’s mission is centered on improving safety through innovation and collaboration. He noted that partnerships with schools, businesses, houses of worship and public officials have been instrumental in bringing the new technology to market.

“The launch of Eagle Eye Gun Detection is much more than a product launch,” he said. “It’s a community-supported security and safety initiative.”