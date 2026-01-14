ISS SecurOS Soffit Deployed at Dublin (Ohio) Pedestrian Crossing

The City of Dublin, Ohio, has deployed the SecurOS Soffit pedestrian safety system from Intelligent Security Systems (ISS) at the Brand Road pedestrian crossing near Coventry Woods Drive.

The system was installed in response to resident concerns related to pedestrian visibility and vehicle speeds at the crossing. According to an announcement, the AI-powered SecurOS Soffit automatically detects the presence of pedestrians and dynamically illuminates their path as they cross the roadway.

City officials selected the system after reviewing traffic conditions pedestrian volumes and speed data. Unlike standard streetlights that provide continuous area lighting, the Soffit uses video analytics to detect pedestrians as they approach a crosswalk and activates targeted LED lighting that illuminates only the individual and their immediate path.

“The Soffit has exceeded our expectations by providing the right amount of illumination to increase driver awareness of the presence of pedestrians in the crosswalk at night,” said Marc Dilsaver, Transportation Program Manager for the City of Dublin. “Greater awareness is leading to more drivers yielding to pedestrians and that’s the goal.”

The system can also generate data and integrate with other crosswalk safety measures including rectangular rapid flashing beacons LED-enhanced signage and HAWK systems.

ISS said the Dublin project represents the first deployment of SecurOS Soffit in Ohio.

“We are proud to partner with the City of Dublin on the first deployment of SecurOS Soffit in Ohio,” said Joe Harvey, ITS Market Sector Leader at ISS. “This project demonstrates the city’s commitment to public safety and innovation.”

ISS is headquartered in Woodbridge, N.J., with offices worldwide and provides video intelligence and data awareness solutions for a range of applications.