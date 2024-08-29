CTA leverages extensive security camera network to pilot ZeroEyes' gun detection technology

As part of its continued efforts to enhance the security of riders and its employees, the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) today announced the pilot implementation of ZeroEyes' proactive Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based technology that leverages existing security cameras to specifically monitor for and alert security officials to only brandished firearms.

"Ensuring the safety and security of our riders and employees is our number one priority at the CTA, and this pilot allows us to explore how new technology may be able to support these efforts and further enhance already successful and effective technologies currently in place," said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. "Instances of crime on the system are comparatively rare, and the CTA is proud to provide safe and reliable transportation to roughly one million riders a day. Our hope is this added measure of protection provides additional peace of mind to everyone."

As part of its ongoing commitment to a multi-pronged approach to combating incidents of crime on and near CTA properties, the CTA has partnered with the technology company ZeroEyes, which provides a visual gun detection and situational awareness software platform based on computer vision and advanced machine learning AI. This technology has already been implemented in a variety of settings including other major transit agencies, schools and more, and is also currently in use at Chicago's Navy Pier.

ZeroEyes technology uses existing digital security camera footage to identify only brandished guns. If a brandished firearm is detected, an image is automatically sent to the ZeroEyes Operation Centers (ZOCs), which are staffed by military and law enforcement veterans for human verification. The ZeroEyes staff would then verify if the object detected is in fact a true brandished firearm and will then notify local law enforcement so they can immediately respond. ZeroEyes does not feature facial identification technology.

With this new technology, local law enforcement would be notified of a threat very quickly, often under one minute, after the system has a detection. Notification to law enforcement includes a photograph of a suspected gunman, gun type and specific location.

The Chicago Police Department (CPD) provides law enforcement and patrols the CTA system. The CTA's Security Department works in close coordination with CPD on a daily basis, CTA's extensive security-camera network is used to identify criminal activity and investigate reported customer and employee issues on the rail and bus systems. The CTA supplements CPD's enforcement efforts with hundreds of additional personnel deployed across the system daily who are also focused on customer and employee safety.

CTA awarded a 12-month contract to ZeroEyes, valued at up to $200,000, and will provide 24/7 monitoring of multiple cameras across the rail system, plus supervision and supporting equipment. This contract is being paid for with funds from the annual operating security budget.