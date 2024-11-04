Omdia research reveals significant bottom line returns in video analytics investments

BriefCam today announced the results of an independent study on the return on investment (ROI) of video analytics technology. The research, conducted by Omdia and commissioned by BriefCam, reveals that an overwhelming majority of organizations experience a return on their video analytics investment within the first year of implementation.

Key findings from the report include:

Over 85% of surveyed end users achieved ROI from their video analytics solution within one year.

69% of end users agreed that their video analytics solution was a worthwhile financial investment.

Top areas of impact included reducing theft/loss prevention, lowering frontline security costs, and decreasing time spent on security tasks.

"This research validates what we've long known—that video analytics delivers rapid, tangible value to organizations across industries," said Asaf Weisbrot, Chief Revenue Officer, BriefCam. "As the technology continues to advance, we're not only seeing video analytics critically enhance safety and security but are watching it transform into a powerful source of business intelligence."

The study surveyed 140 end users of video analytics solutions across North America and Europe. Respondents represented diverse industries, including retail, transportation, education, healthcare, and more.

"The speed at which organizations are realizing returns from video analytics investments is remarkable," said Keir Hoppe, Chief Marketing Office, BriefCam. "Technology, such as BriefCam, proves its worth in spades and not just for security applications but also in operational efficiencies across entire organizations."

The full report, "The ROI of Video Analytics," is available for download here.