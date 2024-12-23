PureTech Systems completes successful acceptance testing of RIDS for Rapid Transit at major agency

PureTech Systems Inc., a leader in geospatial AI-boosted video analytics for wide-area perimeter and border security, announced the successful completion of system acceptance testing at a major U.S. metropolitan rapid transit agency. The testing demonstrated the company’s capability to address a significant safety and operational challenge: detecting debris and items on transit tracks to mitigate disruptions and enhance commuter safety.

The rapid transit agency sought a reliable solution to combat recurring issues with objects coming onto the tracks—posing risks to passenger safety, causing costly delays, and disrupting the efficiency of the transit system. PureTech's RIDS Solution for Rapid Transit agencies, powered by its patented, geospatial AI-boosted video analytics, accurately detected obstacles on the tracks in real time.

“This testing underscores PureTech Systems’ commitment to innovation in protecting critical infrastructure and enhancing public safety,” said Larry Bowe, President of PureTech Systems Inc. “The successful testing demonstrates our ability to provide precise, reliable, and scalable solutions for the unique challenges faced by rapid transit agencies.”

Key highlights of the system include:

The RIDS system achieved exceptional accuracy in identifying and locating obstacles on the tracks with nearly zero nuisance detections, even in high-traffic and low-visibility conditions. Real-Time Alerts: Operators receive immediate notifications, enabling rapid response and minimizing operational disruptions.

Seamless Integration: The system seamlessly integrates into the transit agency's existing infrastructure, ensuring operational continuity.

As urban areas continue to rely on rapid transit systems, the ability to proactively address track safety challenges will play an increasingly vital role in ensuring the smooth and safe operation of these essential services.