ISS advances to pilot phase of ‘Transit Tech Lab’ initiative

ISS (Intelligent Security Systems), a global provider of video intelligence and data awareness solutions, announced it has been selected to take part in the large-scale pilot phase of the Transit Tech Lab (TTL), a public-private partnership created by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and the Partnership Fund for New York City to accelerate innovation in public transportation.

Last year, ISS, along with 17 other companies, were chosen as finalists from 150 global applicants to take part in an eight-week proof-of-concept (PoC) for TTL to demonstrate how our respective technologies enhance public transportation systems and services. Read the original press release here.

During the PoC, ISS collaborated with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to showcase the capabilities of our under-vehicle inspection solution, the SecurOS® UVSS (Under Vehicle Surveillance System). Leveraging the UVSS, ISS demonstrated how automated under-inspection capabilities could streamline the current vehicle security checkpoint process at the World Trade Center. The UVSS was used to scan the undercarriages of over 2,000 vehicles for prohibited items and anomalies, while simultaneously collecting real-time data regarding vehicle flows, types, and checkpoint passage times.

"As a company committed to innovation and excellence, we are honored to expand our involvement with the Transit Tech Lab and showcase how ISS' groundbreaking solutions can improve transportation, security, and efficiency," said Aluisio Figueiredo, CEO of ISS. "This opportunity allows us to demonstrate the scalability of our technology and its ability to seamlessly integrate within critical transit systems to address emerging challenges."