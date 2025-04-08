IvedaAI update simplifies large-scale deployments for smart cities

Iveda today announced the official launch of its enhanced AI video analytics platform, IvedaAI.

This latest update tackles the biggest challenges in large-scale deployments with automated camera discovery, seamless scene configuration, and improved compute efficiency. The result is faster, simpler, and more cost-effective implementation across enterprises, government agencies, and smart cities worldwide.

Organizations often spend significant time and resources on manual camera setup, device mapping, and analytics configuration, processes that become increasingly complex and resource-intensive in large-scale deployments involving numerous cameras and devices. With IvedaAI’s latest update, the system instantly recognizes each camera, maps it, identifies regions of interest, and even recommends the best use cases and analytics for the scene. This streamlined process cuts the typical ramp-up for thousand-camera networks from weeks to mere hours, helping cities and businesses adopt advanced video intelligence without the usual complexity or prohibitive expense.

To further support this simplified deployment, Iveda is introducing a new Flexible Software License model—an all-in annual price per camera that includes all software components. Designed for scalable deployments, Iveda offers two tiers: Signature, which allows any two analytics functions, and Premier, which includes full access to all available analytics.

“With the latest updates to IvedaAI, we’ve made AI deployment as simple as flipping a switch,” said David Ly, CEO of Iveda. “IvedaAI’s automated scene analysis and camera configuration allow organizations and governments worldwide to scale a handful of cameras to massive networks in record time. At Iveda, we continue to advocate for large-scale surveillance projects that protect citizens and make urban life easier for all residents. We believe that every city should consider deploying smart city solutions, and this technology is getting us one step closer to making that notion a reality.”

An early preview of Iveda’s 2025 platform roadmap was announced in November 2024, unveiling the engineering “magic” behind this year’s revolutionary upgrades. Drawing on two decades of real-world experience in cloud video surveillance, Iveda has amassed comprehensive data sets and developed leading-edge object detection models. By pairing these capabilities with new proprietary large language models (LLMs), Iveda is unlocking the impressive features that will debut throughout the year.

“In my decade of product development at Iveda, 2025 is proving to be the most exciting year yet for IvedaAI,” said Richard Tsay, Director of Product Development at Iveda. “From automatic camera setup to our upcoming agentic AI assistant, we’re turning what used to be a complex, time-consuming process into something that feels like magic. By year’s end, our platform will transform operations for cities, governments, and enterprises around the world—bringing the power of AI to every camera feed—automatically and instantaneously.”

To learn more about IvedaAI’s latest features or to explore partnership opportunities, reach out to [email protected].