Iveda Introduces Natural Language Search Breakthrough for IvedaAI Video Analytics

Iveda has added a natural language enhancement to its IvedaAI video analytics system. The feature allows users to query video data by typing plain-language prompts, instead of relying on preset models or technical filters.

Operators can now search for specific subjects or actions by description; for example, “a person wearing a bandana” or “a person with food or drink,” to support both forensic reviews and real-time alerts. That covers routine monitoring, safety compliance, and incident response without writing custom rules for every scenario.

Iveda CEO David Ly believes the upgrade will “transform” how the world utilizes video analytics as a safety and profitability tool.

“From day one, our vision for IvedaAI has been to make artificial intelligence feel effortless, and Natural Language Enhancement is the next step in that journey,” said Ly. “Our technology is no longer about surveillance; it is about enabling industries to work smarter, safer, and more efficiently.”

Global deployments

Company executives say the capability is already in use with a construction client in East Asia. The project, which involves multi-site safety oversight, is expected to generate about $1 million in additional revenue this year.

Supervisors there are using the system to receive alerts for cases like “a worker without a helmet entering a restricted zone” or “a forklift idling near scaffolding,” giving them a way to spot risks across large camera networks.

“Seeing an industry as traditional as construction now embracing AI represents a significant milestone,” commented Ly on the project.

Iveda’s milestone roadmap

The release is part of Iveda’s 2025 roadmap, following earlier updates like automated camera discovery and scene configuration. Together they suggest the company is pushing to reduce deployment complexity while trying to broaden its market reach.

Industry analysts project global AI spending to surpass $630 billion by 2028. Large language models are driving much of that growth, and vendors across the sector are testing ways to integrate them into operational tools.