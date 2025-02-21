Aiphone announces Genetec Security Center integration

Aiphone today announced the integration of the IX Series IP video intercom with Genetec Security Center via Sipelia and Omnicast.

The integration addresses critical challenges in modern security operations by unifying communications and video management within Security Center. Organizations can now register IX Series audio and video intercoms to Sipelia for centralized security and access communication while leveraging ONVIF streaming through Omnicast for comprehensive video management. This unified approach enhances communication efficiency, situational awareness, and operational responsiveness across the entire security infrastructure.

Security teams are now able to interact with the IX stations from any location with Security Center client apps (Security Desk, Genetec Web App, Genetec Mobile). The integration enables real-time video call management, door release control through the Security Center app, and the ability to transfer or rollover calls to outside lines, ensuring that no communication is missed, and the right personnel can properly verify visitors before granting access. Videos from the IX Series can be viewed on call-in, streamed live, and recorded all within Security Center.

“As the security landscape continues to evolve, technology integration is more crucial than ever. We're excited to bring our IX Series integration with Security Center to the global stage, a solution that reflects years of collaboration with Genetec across diverse markets worldwide," said Sean Peterson, Director of Product, Marketing, and Support at Aiphone. "This integration empowers organizations globally to streamline their security operations while reducing complexity and costs."

"As we continue to build upon a long-standing relationship and shared successes with Aiphone, we welcome them to another facet of this strengthened collaboration between two industry leaders.” said Josue Velasquez, Product Line Manager at Genetec Inc. “Our collective passion for innovation will empower us to effectively address today's challenges and solidify audio as a cornerstone of the physical security industry."

The integration supports Genetec Security Center version 5.12 and above. For detailed information about this integration, technical specifications, and implementation guidelines, visit www.aiphone.com/kbtopic/ix-series-integrations-genetec or explore the solution on the Genetec Partner Integration Hub at www.genetec.com/partners/partner-integration-hub/aiphone.

Organizations interested in enhancing their security operations can contact their local Aiphone representative to learn more about implementing this integrated solution.