Milestone to Bring AI, Video Intelligence Focus to MXD USA 2026 Event

Tim Palmquist, vice president of North America at Milestone Systems, is among the company executives scheduled to participate in sessions during MXD USA 2026 in Las Vegas.

Milestone Systems will gather more than 400 security professionals and enterprises in Las Vegas for Milestone XPerience Days (MXD) USA, a two-day event focused on artificial intelligence, video intelligence and the future of open-platform security technology.

The event, held June 3-4, will feature technology partners including NVIDIA and Dell, along with 10 Milestone customers presenting real-world use cases across law enforcement, healthcare, smart cities and transportation.

“Milestone is bringing forward a future-proof video management platform built for the AI era, with analytics that help move security operations from reactive to more predictive. Combined with the strength of our open platform, this creates new and powerful possibilities for customers and partners alike,” said Andrew Burnett, chief technology officer at Milestone Systems.

Milestone said the event, along with a new Experience Center for partners and customers at its regional headquarters in Portland, Ore., reflects the company’s sharpened focus on the U.S. market.

“We are transforming into one unified Milestone with an expanded product portfolio of XProtect Video Management Software, BriefCam AI-driven analytics and Arcules cloud-native VSaaS, all working together to help our customers capture everything and with the tools to understand what matters most,” said Tim Palmquist, vice president for North America at Milestone Systems.

Milestone said organizations, enterprises, end users, integrators and resellers face more choices as innovation accelerates across the security market.

“The pace of change and innovation means that the open platform approach matters more than ever. No single vendor can deliver everything or fully envision the technology of tomorrow. The most future-proof approach is an open ecosystem, where you can integrate new technology and adapt quickly,” Palmquist said.

The company said AI’s opportunity in security is to make operators and users more capable by helping them reduce noise, identify what matters and reserve human judgment for situations that require it.

“False alarms aren’t just an annoyance. They’re a trust problem. When operators learn to ignore alerts because most of them don't mean anything, the system stops working. That's the real cost of poor detection,” Palmquist said.

Physical AI takes center stage

Day two of the event will open with a keynote from NVIDIA’s Adam Scraba, global business development, on Physical AI, followed by a fireside chat with Burnett. According to Milestone, Physical AI represents a shift in how video intelligence operates by moving from data centers into the physical world.

The company said that while traditional AI analyzes footage after the fact, Physical AI enables systems to perceive, reason and act in real environments in real time. For security operators, the concept points to systems that do more than record events by understanding them as they unfold and responding within boundaries defined by humans.

“Physical AI is the new frontier, where the next decade of video intelligence gets built, and we move from systems that record the world to systems that understand it and act on it intelligently,” Burnett said.

No hype allowed

The conference agenda includes a panel discussion titled, “No Hype Allowed – An Honest Conversation About AI,” which will examine the realities organizations face as they move AI initiatives from proof-of-concept projects into day-to-day operations. Moderated by SecurityInfoWatch Editor-in-Chief Rodney Bosch, the session will feature Dan O'Neill, president and CEO of Advanced Data Risk Management (ADRM); John O'Connor, managing director of administrative services and operations at Harvard Business School; and Alexandra Ursulescu, security operations and intelligence manager at Norwegian Cruise Line. Panelists are expected to discuss lessons learned from real-world AI deployments, ongoing implementation challenges and areas where the technology has yet to meet expectations.

Also on tap, a look at Las Vegas as a complex security and operations environment, with leaders from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Harry Reid International Airport and Clark County School District scheduled to discuss intelligent security at scale.

Innovation on display

The MXD exhibit hall will feature technology partners selected for solutions built on the Milestone platform. Platinum sponsors include AXIS, Hanwha Vision, O-insights, Wasabi and LenelS2.

Gold sponsors include Dell Technologies, i-PRO, Swear, IQSight, Tiger Surveillance, Genea and the Boring Lab. Silver sponsors include Acre, BCD, Commend, Eye QT Monitor, Gallagher Security, Optex, Pelco, SecuriThings, Tablet Media, FLIR, Vaidio, Vega, Vivotek and Zenitel. Other sponsoring partners include ADI, ScanSource and TD Synnex.