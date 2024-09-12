TP-Link announces official launch of VIGI professional surveillance brand

TP-Link today officially launched its professional business video surveillance brand, VIGI.

With a comprehensive line of hardware and software products, VIGI by TP-Link provides a reliable, intelligent, and easy-to-manage surveillance solution for small and medium businesses (SMBs), ensuring security while fostering growth.

VIGI follows a “4E” design principle to deliver user-friendly, high-efficiency, and high-value products and solutions for SMBs. Users can experience Easy Planning, Easy Installation, Easy Setup, and Easy Maintenance, supporting all stages of security management with unparalleled ease and efficiency.

Tailored for various security monitoring needs, from small to multi-site scenarios, VIGI offers a comprehensive suite of Video Management System (VMS) solutions.

VIGI Cloud VMS is a public cloud-hosted system that centralizes and manages security devices across multiple sites, accessible via a web-based portal, mobile app, or PC client. VIGI Software VMS is a locally deployed system for midsized businesses with single sites, and VIGI App meets the remote monitoring needs for lightweight scenarios such as small stores, cafes, and restaurants.

VIGI Cloud VMS Essential offers free and unlimited monitoring features for SMBs with remote and centralized management. A visual dashboard provides live views, event and time-based playback, real-time map monitoring, and unified event management to effectively monitor on-site security. Setup is simple and efficient, allowing users to expand a new site in minutes and maintain without an on-site presence, saving on labor costs. VIGI Cloud VMS Essential is ideal for multi-site monitoring, easily handling multiple cameras and Network Video Recorder (NVR) management at each location.

A Standard version of VIGI Cloud VMS requiring a license is coming soon, offering advanced features such as heatmapping, customer flow analytics, and queue management.

VIGI provides the most commonly required 4-, 8-, and 16-channel NVRs, such as the VIGI NVR2008H-8MP-2TB, an 8-channel PoE+ NVR with 4K HDMI video output. The NVR2008H-8MP-2TB supports 80 Mbps incoming and 60 Mbps outgoing bandwidth and features eight 10/100 Mbps PoE+ ports, providing a total PoE+ budget of 113W, simplifying camera deployment. It also includes Long Distance Mode, extending PoE transmission up to 270 m (886 ft)*, making it ideal for medium-scale installations.

All VIGI cameras offer high-quality imaging and advanced AI detection for quick event response. Additionally, all VIGI cameras (except the EasyCam C540S) feature a metal casing for enhanced durability.

The InSight S485 is ideal for indoor settings with real-time 4K Ultra HD and 24/7 Full-Color imaging. Advanced video enhancement technologies, including 120dB WDR, Smart IR, 3D DNR, and White Balance, provide optimal image quality in complex environments such as warehouses and offices. For those with lower pixel requirements, the 4MP turret camera InSight S445 is a recommended alternative, offering similar functionality.

The InSight S345 provides day and night Full-Color, 4MP HD monitoring with IP67 weatherproofing, ideal for outdoor areas such as parks and parking lots. Notably, it includes human and vehicle classification, which intelligently distinguishes humans and vehicles from other moving objects like pets and leaves, reducing false alarms in complex outdoor environments.

The EasyCam C540S is a 4MP Outdoor ColorPro Pan Tilt Camera that delivers vivid colors and remarkably crisp images in ultra-low light conditions without the need for supplemental lighting. The “Auto Tracking” feature continuously follows subjects, providing seamless footage across comprehensive 360-degree monitoring. The EasyCam C540S is a highly cost-effective solution for SMBs, ideal for low-light environments and large areas such as suburban regions and outdoor parking lots.

VIGI products are made available through distributors, managed service providers, and surveillance installers rather than any direct-to-consumer platforms, ensuring quality of service to end users. Furthermore, integrated R&D and manufacturing ensure product quality, cost, and supply chain stability.

Pricing and Availability

For information on VIGI product availability and pricing, please visit the VIGI product page. More VIGI products will become available throughout 2024 at competitive price points. For more information, please contact [email protected].