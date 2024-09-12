Pimloc integrates to Eagle Eye video API platform to deliver advanced AI redaction

Pimloc, the world-leading AI video privacy, redaction, and analytics company, today announced a technical integration with Eagle Eye Networks, a global leader in cloud video surveillance. The integration of Pimloc’s Secure Redact video privacy platform to the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS (video management system), empowers customers to leverage enterprise-grade AI capabilities and automatically redact faces, license plates, and audio in video files and live streams.

“Partnering with Eagle Eye Networks marks a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionize AI-powered video privacy solutions and safeguard people and their freedoms,” said Simon Randall, CEO of Pimloc. “The integration of Secure Redact with Eagle Eye Cloud VMS provides thousands of businesses and organizations globally with a robust solution to manage personal data responsibly, ensuring privacy and compliance while unlocking the full potential of their video assets.”

The integration is particularly valuable for organizations that need to quickly respond to Data Subject Access Requests (DSARs), Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, and Right of Access (ROA) requests. Automating the redaction process helps save time, reduce costs, and optimize resources, ensuring compliance with data protection regulations while enhancing operational efficiency.

With the automated, bulk, and scalable video redaction capabilities of Secure Redact, Eagle Eye Cloud VMS customers can easily share anonymized video with third parties for peer review, incidents, training, or public communication. This capability enhances transparency and builds trust with customers, employees, and the public by responsibly managing video for privacy and compliance.

Users can import videos directly from their Eagle Eye Cloud VMS account into Secure Redact for automated redaction. The redacted videos can then be saved back into their Eagle Eye account or downloaded directly if needed. For live video anonymization, users can connect their Eagle Eye account to Secure Redact’s live redaction capabilities, enabling real-time anonymized feeds.

“Eagle Eye Networks and Pimloc share a commitment to developing cloud-first solutions that deliver security and privacy to our valued business customers,” said Tijmen Vos, Eagle Eye Networks Vice President Product Management. “The integration of Secure Redact with the Eagle Eye Video API Platform brings important new capabilities to today’s business owners who want to ensure privacy and regulatory compliance as well as security.”

For more information on Secure Redact, click here.