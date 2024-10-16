Eagle Eye Networks and alwaysAI partner to advance computer vision applications across enterprises

Today, alwaysAI announced a technical integration with Eagle Eye Networks. The integration of alwaysAI's computer vision technology into the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS (Video Management System) empowers customers to leverage a wide range of advanced computer vision applications.

alwaysAI's computer vision applications can detect people, objects, and events in real-time, offering critical insights for enterprise businesses in retail, transportation, restaurants, warehousing and logistics, and other industries. Additionally, alwaysAI's event capture technology enables customers to document significant events for future analysis, utilize advanced analytics to generate actionable insights, and set up automated alerts and notifications. Businesses use these capabilities to implement practical improvements in real-time.

"We are thrilled to partner with Eagle Eye Networks to bring our advanced computer vision applications to their industry-leading video surveillance platform," said Marty Beard, co-founder and CEO of alwaysAI. "This collaboration empowers enterprises across various sectors to harness the full potential of computer vision, driving smarter decisions and improved operations."

"Eagle Eye Networks customers can now leverage alwaysAI's powerful computer vision capabilities using their existing surveillance systems," said Tijmen Vos, Eagle Eye Networks VP of Product Management. "The seamless integration delivers real-time monitoring, analytics, and actionable insights that enhance productivity, security, and operational efficiency."