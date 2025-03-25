Quanergy integrates with Bosch BVMS to deliver unified 3D LiDAR and video management

Quanergy Solutions, Inc., a provider of 3D LiDAR solutions, has announced the full integration of its Q-Track 3D LiDAR platform with Bosch Video Management System (BVMS), a leading modular security system designed to manage video, audio, and data across large-scale security operations. This integration enables interoperability between Quanergy’s high-precision LiDAR object detection and real-time tracking capabilities and Bosch’s video management platform—allowing operators to make faster, more informed decisions in critical security environments.

By combining the power of Quanergy Q-Track LiDAR with Bosch BVMS, operators can now access real-time 3D detection and tracking of objects, instantly paired with high-definition video verification from Bosch cameras. Additionally, the integration enables automated PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) control, allowing cameras to dynamically follow detected objects in real time—significantly enhancing perimeter security and response efficiency.

“Integrating our Q-Track platform with Bosch BVMS delivers significant advantages for enhanced perimeter security,” said Gerald Becker, VP Market Development & Alliances of Quanergy Solutions, Inc. “This collaboration empowers security teams to unify real-time 3D LiDAR tracking with high-quality video management, driving faster response times and significantly improving operational efficiency.”

The integration of Quanergy Q-Track with Bosch BVMS delivers several key security benefits:

Real-Time Object Detection & Video Verification: Quanergy’s LiDAR technology provides precise real-time detection and tracking of people and vehicles, while BVMS instantly pairs those detections with high-definition video from Bosch cameras for visual verification.

Automated PTZ Camera Control: When Q-Track detects a person or vehicle crossing a defined perimeter, Q-Track can automatically direct Bosch PTZ cameras to zoom in and follow the object in real time. This ensures continuous visual coverage without requiring manual camera control, allowing operators to focus on rapid decision-making.

Event-Based Triggers: The integration enables Q-Track to initiate event-based actions such as activating alarms, lights, or audible alerts when unauthorized movement is detected—significantly reducing response times.

Streamlined Operator Workflow: Security operators can now manage all video feeds, LiDAR alerts, PTZ controls, and event responses through the familiar Bosch BVMS interface, simplifying operations and reducing the risk of missed incidents.

Scalable and Resilient Infrastructure: Leveraging BVMS’ enterprise capabilities, operators can manage large-scale deployments across multiple sites, integrating LiDAR detection and video verification across thousands of cameras and locations.

Minimized False Alarms: Q-Track’s 3D LiDAR perception software combined with Bosch’s high-resolution video allows operators to verify threats instantly, reducing costly and time-consuming false alarms.

“The ability to automatically control PTZ cameras based on real-time 3D LiDAR tracking is a game-changer for security operations,” said Becker. “This integration with Bosch BVMS not only strengthens perimeter protection but also improves response times—ensuring that security operators never miss critical events.”

This integration is now available for all Quanergy Q-Track and Bosch BVMS users. For more information, please visit quanergy.com or contact your Quanergy or Bosch representative.