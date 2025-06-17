Milestone Systems launches Evidence Manager for XProtect VMS

Milestone Systems has launched XProtect Evidence Manager, a digital evidence management system. The new extension to the XProtect video management software (VMS) offers a more efficient workflow, easier sharing capabilities, and storage flexibility.

“XProtect Evidence Manager advances our commitment to the open-platform philosophy that defines Milestone,” said Tim Palmquist, Vice President, Americas, Milestone Systems. “By extending this approach to evidence management, we're giving organizations the freedom to choose how they implement, share, and store digital evidence, on their terms.”

The extension enhances digital evidence management through three key innovations:

Workflow Efficiency : Save time by streamlining the case management workflow. Collaborate with external parties and gather any kind of digital evidence from multiple sources in a combined evidence case.

: Save time by streamlining the case management workflow. Collaborate with external parties and gather any kind of digital evidence from multiple sources in a combined evidence case. License-Free Sharing : Share evidence securely with stakeholders without additional software or licenses. Users can send a secure, password-protected link to recipients rather than DVDs, USBs, or physical media.

: Share evidence securely with stakeholders without additional software or licenses. Users can send a secure, password-protected link to recipients rather than DVDs, USBs, or physical media. Storage Freedom: Archive evidence on-premises, in the cloud, or across hybrid environments.

The extension fully integrates with XProtect VMS, along with analytics platforms like Milestone’s BriefCam.

"This transformation represents a shift toward greater openness and user control," said Palmquist. "By emphasizing freedom and choice, we're helping redefine how organizations think about managing digital evidence over its entire lifecycle."

XProtect Evidence Manager will initially launch in the United States, with international availability planned for 2026.