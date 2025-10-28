Milestone Systems Enhances XProtect and Arcules Platforms With Smarter Monitoring, Fast Investigations

Milestone Systems today unveiled significant updates to XProtect 2025 R3 and the Arcules cloud platform, delivering new capabilities that simplify system management, accelerate investigations, and strengthen overall security operations.

The latest releases for Milestone’s VMS and VSaaS platforms are designed to address the practical challenges security teams face daily: making surveillance systems more intelligent, accessible, and easier to manage while maintaining open-platform flexibility.

XProtect enhances proactive monitoring and security management

The XProtect Remote Manager now features comprehensive monitoring and management capabilities that allow security teams to oversee system health and address issues before they disrupt operations, reducing the need for time-consuming site visits.

Administrators can now monitor recording servers more effectively, detecting and resolving critical issues such as full databases or server health problems without local access. Event-based notifications deliver customized email alerts whenever cameras, servers, or other components experience status changes, enabling faster response times across all system elements.

Granular video permissions control allows site owners to define exactly who can view specific cameras, minimizing the risk of unauthorized access. Additionally, role-based access control (RBAC) for integrated access control systems streamlines management by consolidating visibility and operational privileges directly within XProtect, eliminating the need for separate logins to third-party systems.

Arcules accelerates investigations and boosts reliability

The Arcules VSaaS platform has received multiple enhancements aimed at improving detection accuracy, investigation speed, and deployment flexibility for cloud-based operations.

Multi-Camera Forensic Video Search lets security teams analyze footage across multiple cameras simultaneously, providing multi-angle perspectives that aid campus safety, emergency response, and traffic monitoring.

Dual-Layer Motion Detection combines on-camera motion analytics with Arcules’ cloud-based analytics, reducing the likelihood of missed events and ensuring critical motion is reliably captured, whether stored in the cloud or on edge gateways.

Extended Camera-to-Cloud Compatibility now supports devices with limited internal memory, enabling broader deployment of cost-effective cameras while maintaining full cloud capabilities.

External Case Sharing allows secure, time-limited sharing of video evidence with law enforcement or third-party investigators without requiring an Arcules account. Access expires automatically based on permissions set by the system administrator.

Driving Smarter Security and Safer Operations

Together, these updates across XProtect and Arcules provide organizations with smarter search tools, enhanced detection reliability, comprehensive system monitoring, and secure collaboration.

For more information, Milestone Systems partners and customers can access detailed resources through the Milestone Systems partner portal.