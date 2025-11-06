IPTECHVIEW Launches Cloud-based Video Intelligence Platform

IPTECHVIEW has introduced a new cloud-based video management platform that uses generative AI to deliver real-time analysis, operational insights and simplified deployment for organizations of all sizes.
Nov. 6, 2025
A user views multiple live camera feeds using IPTECHVIEW’s new cloud-based video management platform, which combines intelligent video analysis with centralized remote access.

IPTECHVIEW has announced the launch of its next-generation cloud video management platform, IPTECHVIEW AI, with AI Orchestrator that applies cloud-based video intelligence and generative video AI. The platform is designed to extend beyond traditional video recording to deliver real-time supervision and operational insights.

According to the company, IPTECHVIEW AI uses large language model (LLM) technologies to enable cameras to analyze and respond to complex visual scenarios as they occur.

A key focus of the platform is accessibility. IPTECHVIEW states that its AI Orchestrator brings enterprise-grade video intelligence to businesses of any size. The system can be configured in a day by users familiar with camera installations.

The cloud-based platform supports multiple operational functions, including safety and compliance monitoring, workflow tracking, loss prevention, and business analytics. It can detect safety hazards, monitor productivity, track customer behavior, and assist with documentation.

Built on a global cloud infrastructure, IPTECHVIEW AI is designed to support organizations ranging from small businesses to large enterprises, offering GDPR compliance, enterprise security, and scalable regionalized storage.

The company says the system’s cloud-first architecture reduces hardware costs and maintenance needs while simplifying installation and remote management. It supports leading camera brands such as AXIS and MOBOTIX and includes preconfigured NDAA-compliant AI cameras.

For resellers and integrators, IPTECHVIEW describes the platform as an opportunity to generate new service and recurring revenue through configuration and ongoing system management.

