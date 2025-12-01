Milestone Systems Begins CEO Search After Thomas Jensen Exit

Milestone Systems announced that Thomas Jensen has stepped down as CEO, effective immediately.

The company named Jeppe Frandsen as acting CEO effective December 1. Frandsen previously served as vice chairman of Milestone’s board and has more than 25 years of international leadership experience. He will not be considered for permanent CEO, according to the announcement. Instead, the board has begun a search for a permanent successor.

At the same time, the board is adding Seymour Liebman, Executive Vice President of Canon, as vice-chairman of Milestone’s board. His appointment reflects Canon’s ongoing commitment to Milestone, according to the announcement.

The company thanked Jensen for his five years leading Milestone, noting that under his tenure the company advanced as a leader in “Responsible Technology, AI and EU data sovereignty.”

The board statement said the leadership changes are intended to strengthen cohesion and collaboration across the organization while ensuring continuity and momentum during the search for a permanent CEO.