March Networks Boosts Cloud Video Storage With AWS

March Networks announced it has expanded its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help customers reduce long-term video storage costs by up to 80% over a five-year period.

The company said the expanded relationship comes as it deepens its use of Amazon S3 Vectors and Amazon S3 Glacier storage in its cloud platform to combine scalable, fast video search with cost-efficient long-term retention.

March Networks has relied on AWS for years to provide secure, scalable solutions across its portfolio and now uses Amazon S3 Vectors to support AI Smart Search, enabling natural language search across millions of video images. It also uses Amazon S3 Glacier to support tiered cloud storage designed for high-volume video archives and long-term retention.

By combining those technologies, March Networks said customers can find critical video evidence more quickly while significantly reducing the cost and operational burden of storing video for compliance, investigations and liability protection. The company said large, multi-site enterprises with extensive video retention requirements are already adopting the approach.

“Our customers need simpler, more cost-effective ways to meet long-term video retention requirements without compromising security and compliance, and we’ve just solved that problem,” said Peter Strom, President & CEO of March Networks. “By combining Amazon S3 Vectors for rapid video intelligence with S3 Glacier for cost-effective long-term storage, our partnership with AWS delivers a cloud model that simplifies infrastructure, scales instantly, and lowers total cost of ownership.”

Key benefits of expanded AWS collaboration

March Networks listed several benefits of the expanded AWS relationship, including faster video investigations using natural-language search with Amazon S3 Vectors, up to 80% lower video storage cost over five years using S3 Glacier tiered retention, enterprise-grade durability and resiliency through AWS-managed infrastructure, instant scalability without on-premises hardware and hybrid flexibility for customers transitioning to the cloud at their own pace.

The company also said continued collaboration with AWS supports broader initiatives, such as adoption of AWS analytics, Amazon Bedrock for advanced AI-driven services and enterprise-grade reporting environments designed to help customers unlock greater value from their video data.

March Networks noted that performance results may vary based on individual customer configurations and usage patterns and that cost savings are estimates that depend on specific implementations and usage volumes.