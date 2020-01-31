Quantum announces commencement of trading on the Nasdaq

SAN JOSE, Calif. — January 31, 2020 — Quantum Corporation (Nasdaq: QMCO) announced that the Company's common stock will begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Market beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET on Monday, February 3, 2020 under its existing symbol, "QMCO."

“Listing on Nasdaq signals the end of an arduous restructuring process, and validates our increasing confidence that the new, stronger, profitable Quantum is much better positioned for the future,” commented Jamie Lerner Chairman and CEO, Quantum. “With our relisting, we are pivoting to the second phase of transformation where we will be moving from making the company sustainable on a long-term basis to growing on a long-term basis. We have re-established Quantum as a leader in storing and managing video and video-like data, with differentiated solutions that meet a large and growing need. We have rebuilt the earnings power of Quantum, and we are now poised for sustainable profitability. This profitability gives us tremendous momentum as we further advance our transformation.”