RGB Spectrum partners with Gemstar Manufacturing to combine SENTINEL with IPX

RGB Spectrum announced a collaboration with Gemstar Manufacturing, a specialist in rugged protective packaging, to deliver the IPX Flyaway Kit—a lightweight, fully integrated mobile command center designed for mission-critical deployments.

The IPX Flyaway Kit combines RGB Spectrum’s IPX video processing system with Gemstar’s SENTINEL ruggedized hard case to withstand harsh operational conditions.

Key features include:

Real-time visualization with RGB Spectrum’s Zio AV-over-IP platform, enabling multiview displays, remote video streaming, encoding/decoding, and video wall control.

Plug-and-play integration with local and remote video sources, sensors, computers, and displays.

Ruggedized SENTINEL case-on-case by Gemstar Manufacturing , offering watertight, lightweight, durable protection.

Military-grade deployment readiness, weighing under 70 pounds and fully operational within minutes.

“We partnered with Gemstar to build a system that meets the extreme durability and performance needs of defense and tactical teams,” said Dan Marcus, Vice President of New Business Development, RGB Spectrum. “The IPX Flyaway Kit is built for the mission—compact, resilient, and ready to deliver situational awareness and secure communications in any environment.”

“Gemstar’s hard cases are designed for exactly this kind of deployment—where reliability is critical and failure is not an option,” said Mark Hedin, President, Gemstar Manufacturing. “We’re proud to work alongside RGB Spectrum to protect and enable advanced technologies that support the warfighter.”