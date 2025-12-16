Brivo Rolls Out Voice-Activated Emergency Lockdown Feature for Access Control

Brivo has introduced a new voice-activated capability in its mobile access control platform that lets security teams trigger emergency lockdowns and perform other access control tasks with spoken or typed commands. The Brivo Genius Mobile Agent, now available in early release, adds conversational artificial intelligence to the Brivo Access Mobile App, the company said.

The company said it is the first physical security technology provider to offer users the ability to instantly execute critical security actions — from site-wide emergency lockdowns to routine business settings — through simple voice or text commands.

The mobile agent uses natural language navigation powered by AI, and is built directly into the mobile app. Brivo said the voice-activated interface is especially important in crisis situations where stress can make it hard for an administrator to remember passwords or locate seldom-used features such as lockdown. Brivo Mobile Agent executes voice commands immediately, saving what the company described as critical time in emergencies.

Integrated with other AI-driven security tools such as Eagle Eye Gun Detection within the Brivo Security Suite, the mobile agent lets administrators use commands like “Activate Full Lockdown” to start emergency access protocols and respond to threats right away.

Brivo said the new capability also supports broader facility and business operations. Features include confirming actions via the AI agent before they are carried out to help avoid mistakes, automatic logging of commands for audit and compliance, natural-language management of remote access and multi-factor authentication settings, and easier execution of daily tasks such as unlocking doors and filtering events.