ASSA ABLOY ecoLOGIC Awarded First TÜV SÜD “Low-Risk AI” Test Mark

ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems has announced that its ecoLOGIC solution is the first to earn TÜV SÜD's newly launched Low-Risk AI test mark, making ASSA ABLOY the first manufacturer to receive this independent validation. The voluntary program provides third-party testing for AI applications that are considered low risk under the EU AI Act, where no mandatory legal assessments are required.

ecoLOGIC uses artificial intelligence to automatically adjust door parameters, such as speed, hold-open time, and closing behavior, to create the right balance between comfort and efficiency. The result is reduced energy loss at entrances, lower operating costs, and a smaller carbon footprint. At the same time, the system minimizes unnecessary door movements, cutting down on wear and tear, reducing maintenance needs, and extending product life.

"Receiving TÜV SÜD's new AI test mark is a powerful signal to our customers," said Martin Sagnérius, Head of Digital Services at ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems. "It independently validates ecoLOGIC's performance and reliability and reinforces the measurable energy savings and reduction in opening cycles that our AI delivers at the entrance."

"ASSA ABLOY ecoLOGIC shows how low-risk AI can deliver practical efficiency gains in building operations with transparent, well-controlled methods. Our test mark makes that quality visible to building owners and end users," added Benedikt Pulver, Head of the Machine Safety Department at TÜV SÜD.

Certified to ISO 27001, ecoLOGIC runs independently of local IT networks, ensuring strong data security and reliable operation. It delivers intelligent automation that supports both sustainability and security goals. This recognition follows ecoLOGIC's Certified Energy Savings verification from GreenCircle Certified in June 2025.