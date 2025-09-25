Wolflok to Showcase High-Security Lock Boxes at Security Canada Central

Wolflok, a new entrant to the North American security market, will present its access management products at Security Canada Central on October 22–23 in Toronto. The company first introduced its lockboxes at ISC West in Las Vegas earlier this year.

At the Toronto event, Wolflok will feature its two certified "maximum security" models, the Wolflok and Wolflok Pro. Both lockboxes use multi-push button technology, offering more than 9.7 million possible passcode combinations, along with patented illuminated keypads for use in low-light conditions.

The products have been tested and rated by the Loss Prevention Certification Board (LPCB) and are backed by Secured by Design, a police-led initiative focused on improving building security.

"Wolflok will be hosting a stand where attendees can find out all about Wolflok, our products, and why not all lockboxes are created equal," said Wolflok Group Sales Director James Buckle. "We want our presence at Security Canada Central, one of the biggest security trade shows on the continent, to enhance the brand’s visibility and accelerate growth in what is the world’s most lucrative security market."

While Wolflok is new to the region, its parent company, The Key Safe Company, has nearly three decades of experience in lockbox design and distribution and reports sales of more than three million units worldwide.

The company will be located at Stand 236 during Security Canada Central.